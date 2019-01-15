SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Will Muschamp and his staff will look to ink a strong recruiting class by the time the 2020 cycle is complete.



Already USC holds verbal commitments from four-star prospects Luke Doty (QB) and Issiah Walker, with three-star in-state offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker also in the boat early.

While the staff will cast a wide net in this class and the following will by no means by a comprehensive listing of priority prospects, GamecockCentral.com has selected 20 that we will be keeping a close eye on during the cycle.

We arrived at these 20 by plucking prospects that are high on South Carolina's board as well as those South Carolina has been heavily in the mix with to date.

