20 prospects to watch for Gamecock football recruiting for 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Will Muschamp and his staff will look to ink a strong recruiting class by the time the 2020 cycle is complete.
Already USC holds verbal commitments from four-star prospects Luke Doty (QB) and Issiah Walker, with three-star in-state offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker also in the boat early.
While the staff will cast a wide net in this class and the following will by no means by a comprehensive listing of priority prospects, GamecockCentral.com has selected 20 that we will be keeping a close eye on during the cycle.
We arrived at these 20 by plucking prospects that are high on South Carolina's board as well as those South Carolina has been heavily in the mix with to date.
RUNNING BACK
South Carolina's staff wants to add at least one high-level running back to the 2020 class.
All three of these names, for various reasons, will have been familiar to USC fans even prior to the arrival of new running backs coach Thomas Brown. Assistant Bobby Bentley, who recently made the move to tight ends coach, had done a good job in laying the foundation with Bigsby as well as Tennison. It's believed that USC is certain to make Bigsby's forthcoming final seven once it is released. Tennison, interestingly, has mainly appeared to be a Miami/South Carolina battle behind the scenes. Brown had offered both at Miami but gained more traction with Tennison. Bigsby has appeared primarily focused on SEC programs in the Southeast; USC should remain in the mix with both going forward.
As for Chaney, his father, Don Sr., played for the Gamecocks in college. Brown has an outstanding relationship with both father and son here.
