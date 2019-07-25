It's been a fruitful couple of months for 2021 IMG Academy offensive lineman Weston Franklin, who has seen his recruitment start to take off in the form of offers from Miami, LSU and several others. Franklin spent the early part of his summer out camping and visiting schools and now is poised to have a breakout junior season. Rivals.com caught up with him at the recent IMG Media Day to talk recruiting, including the four programs that have made the best early impression on Franklin.

"My top schools right now are probably LSU, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Miami."

LSU: "It's just a great school. They came out and watched me in January and then I went out there over the summer and camped and worked out with them and got the whole tour. It's a really nice campus. I enjoyed it a lot. I liked being around Coach O and the whole staff."

Coach Cregg: "I got to work with him a lot on the field during the camp and he's a great coach. He know a lot about the game and what he wants to do with his players and who he wants to get there to fill those roles."

South Carolina: "Coach Wolford got me up there to camp and gave me the offer and that meant a lot. I like it up there, too. Coach Muschamp has got a great program going. They are really building it up the right way and seeing results and I really like it up there. They have some new facilities and they're really impressive. They're making sure they take care of their guys and the offensive linemen I've talked to on the team have told me that it's a great place to play if you're an offensive lineman."

Georgia Tech: "They have a new staff there and they are really changing things around. I went up there on a visit not too long ago and they offered me while I was there. It was kind of a different feel when I got there than I expected. It's in downtown Atlanta but once you got on campus it was more quiet than I thought it would be. But they have a great program there and they're going to change a few things and hopefully get back to winning games. If I went there it would be a big change for me because I like being out in the country and being out in the open but it's something I could handle."

Miami: "Over the spring they came and watched me practice and they liked the way I moved and my positional versatility. I can play left tackle, I can play guard, I can play center, and they like their linemen to be versatile like that. After that we connected on the phone and they let me know I had an offer."

Importance of offer: "That was a big one for me. My recruitment had been going kind of slow and off and on but that helped me get a lot of attention."

Visit: "I haven't been able to get down there for a visit yet but I plan to get down there and visit soon. I'm not sure when yet, probably for a game, but my parents will come down and we'll all go together."