After receiving an offer from DB Coach Torrian Gray earlier in June, two-way Savannah Christian School standout David Bucey will trust Gray and the Gamecocks staff to develop him into an SEC quality Safety at the next level. Bucey impressed the staff with his size and speed at several of the Gamecocks summer camps and 7-on-7 events, and following an official visit, Bucey decided to lock things in.

The 6'1" 200 lb defender had 100 tackles during his junior season at Savannah Christian, including 5 ints and 4 sacks. He seems prototypically built to play a hybrid safety role that can come up in run support and also cover more efficiently than most bigger-bodied LBs.

The immediate stand out about his film is how much he enjoys contact, with Bucey often seen absolutely decleating would-be pass cachers across the middle. As for his Rivals' rating, Bucey has flown relatively under the radar given his small Christian school background, but the Gamecocks' current defensive backfield is filled with under rated Safeties that seem to be doing just fine, with Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith coming immediately to mind. At this point it's probably safe to trust Torrian Gray's talent evaluation.

Bucey joins a 2024 class that started with all 4-stars before several underrecruited prospects began committing this summer, but the class is still hovering around top-25 status on Rivals, with some of the biggest names in the country still in contention for the Gamecocks as we move through the back half of summer.