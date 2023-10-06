COLUMBIA- Jordon Gidron, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore Class of 2026 standout from Columbia, has only just started his rookie campaign as a varsity wide receiver for Ridge View High School, but is already having a breakout campaign for the Blazers, recording 558 yards and 10 touchdowns on 29 receptions (19.3 yards per catch) in seven games.

The sophomore could possess rare and valuable size, length, and speed for a player his age. Gidron executes bubble screens, deep patters, and anything in between with great precision, and after getting past defenders to get open for the catch, Gidron has a tendency to create high-value yardage after the catch.

With track-star speed, excellent route running abilities, and an overall unique skillset, he could translate a high school version of Xavier Legette. Gidron already has a great frame, and with plenty of time on his hands, it is possible that he could reach the extra inch and 50 pounds needed to match the size of the Gamecocks’ star pass-catcher

He has great hands, pinpoints the football to make the catch at the highest point, and possesses marked physicality.

With that, he is already garnering interest from South Carolina, along with other Division 1 and Power 5 programs.

He spoke to Gamecock Scoop about his trip to Williams-Brice Stadium, where he witnessed Legette and the Gamecocks put up an offensive fireworks show against Mississippi State.

“I was excited to see Legette. He and Antwane Wells are two players that I look up to and learn from. (Rattler) is also great. His connection with the wide receivers (is visible) on the field,” he said.

With 2023 dual-threat four-star Lanorris Sellers (South Florence) signed to South Carolina and other signees filtering into a program that has shown improvement under head coach Shane Beamer, Gidron sees potential in what South Carolina could offer in the future.

“I believe that the Gamecocks are (improving) each year, and their future is bright, and I’m expecting (Lanoris) Sellers to take the lead next season after Rattler graduates, and I think my style (translates) to that of Xavier Legette,” he said.

Regardless, Gidron is just grateful to receive the early attention from the big-time program right in his backyard.

“As a (Columbia) recruit, it would be an honor to be part of South Carolina’s success,” he said.

During the visit, Gidron caught up with Justin Stepp. Their relationship goes back to his freshman year, where Stepp called him up to play with upperclassman at an offseason camp.

The Gamecocks’ wide receivers coach took time to speak with Gidron not once, but three times: during the pregame meal, on the sidelines, and after the game, where he met with with Gidron and other recruits on the field.

“I asked (Stepp), “Coach, what do I have to do to play for you? He said that 'I'm watching you. Just keep working, and keep doing what I’m doing,'” he said.

While South Carolina hasn't offered, Stepp invited Gidron back for another game, where he will have yet another opportunity to take in the environment of his potential future home.

"Williams-Brice Stadium is always a great atmosphere. The fans are loud, the light show and the fireworks are the best, and you can especially feel the energy at a night game," he said.