While we've still not gotten official word from the University on the status of Gamecock 2nd baseman Will McGillis, the SECN+ broadcast crew covering Game 2 of the series Saturday afternoon gave a little insight. The crew confirmed what seemed apparent yesterday evening when McGillis took a pitch to the forearm during the 4th inning on Friday night, saying McGillis has a "broken forearm" and is likely to miss "six weeks." Obviously, we'll update the Insider's Forum further when we hear official word from the University, but this report matches up with what we were hearing and expecting following Mark Kingston's reaction last night.

The fifth-year senior transfer from Southern Miss has been an integral part of the Gamecocks lineup so far this season, including hitting a grand-slam in Friday's 9-8 win. In 23 games thus far this season, McGillis has already hit 10 home runs and 22 RBIs for a currently career-best .297 batting average. The six week timeline could see McGillis back for a potential post-season run, but obviously, the Gamecocks will have to find a way to replace his production in the meantime.

Saturday, Will Tippett stepped in at 2nd base, and Michael Braswell got some pre-game reps there too. It could be a bit of a by committee approach for a bit while Kingston and his staff figure out their best lineup without McGillis.

