The plays and players that were from the blowout loss to Georgia.

Three Key Plays

1. Kickoff out of bounds

Mitch Jeter’s opening kickoff went out of bounds. Then his second kick went out of bounds. He didn’t get a third chance. It was that kind of game - the kind where you have to bench your kickoff specialist because he can’t, you know, kick off.

It was especially ironic on the same week that Vanderbilt brought in women’s soccer goalie Sarah Fuller to kick, becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. She was criticized by some for kicking a mortar kick instead of a touchback. If only Jeter, who has been practicing all season instead of since Tuesday, had executed so well.

2. Kevin Harris

No words. Just watch.