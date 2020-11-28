3-2-1: Georgia
The plays and players that were from the blowout loss to Georgia.
Three Key Plays
1. Kickoff out of bounds
Mitch Jeter’s opening kickoff went out of bounds. Then his second kick went out of bounds. He didn’t get a third chance. It was that kind of game - the kind where you have to bench your kickoff specialist because he can’t, you know, kick off.
It was especially ironic on the same week that Vanderbilt brought in women’s soccer goalie Sarah Fuller to kick, becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. She was criticized by some for kicking a mortar kick instead of a touchback. If only Jeter, who has been practicing all season instead of since Tuesday, had executed so well.
2. Kevin Harris
No words. Just watch.
Out of all the fantastic plays Kevin Harris has made this season, this one is my favorite. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/A8jisgWGHK— James (@GamecockSplash) November 29, 2020
3. Kneel down
The game ended on a Georgia kneel down at the South Carolina one-yard line. It was the perfect ending.
Two Game Balls
Nick Muse
Muse had eight catches for 131 yards and his first touchdown. He and Luke Doty established a nice chemistry, and Muse was able to get open on short check downs and downfield passes.
Jammie Robinson
Robinson had a team-high ten tackles, which says more about the front seven than anything else. But Robinson hung in and also got his first interceptions of the season on a nice hustle play. By the end of the game he was basically playing as a very undersized linebacker for the depleted defense.
One Burning Question
Will South Carolina have enough players to play next week?
It was a depleted roster that took the field Saturday, and that was before all the injuries. Ernest Jones suffered an ankle injury. His backup Mo Kaba was later injured. Cam Smith was injured when he ran into Shilo Sanders. The list goes on and on. Deshaun Fenwick and Kingsley Enagbare have tested positive for COVID. They are out next week, and you wonder if there will be more. ZaQuandre White played offense, defense, and special teams. While that is an admirable effort, it’s dangerous for players and something the SEC wants to avoid.