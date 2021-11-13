3-2-1: Missouri

We break down key plays, game balls, and a burning question from the loss to Missouri.

Three Key Plays

1. Fumbled handoff

Once upon a time, South Carolina was in control of the game. Up 7-0, South Carolina was running the ball well and driving for a two touchdown lead. But then Jason Brown and Marshawn Lloyd fumbled a handoff and Missouri recovered. The Tigers tied the game and took all the momentum. South Carolina’s offense sputtered from that point on, digging itself a hole too big to climb out of.

2. Fumbled reverse/Interception

Missouri sure did its best to let South Carolina back in the game. Tyler Badie rushed for 209 yards, but when it came time, up 17, to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, Missouri got too cute. Receiver Mookie Cooper fumbled a reverse, leading to a South Carolina touchdown. On the next possession, Connor Bazelak was called on to pass deep in his own territory. He threw a wobbly interception and South Carolina scored another touchdown.

3. Third and three

The Gamecocks’ final chance hinged on a third and three from the 29. They used their final timeout to stop the clock. If they got a stop and forced a field goal try, there was a chance, if not, the Tigers could run out the clock. Tyler Badie got the handoff and had a huge hole against the worn out Gamecocks defense. He picked up 11 yards and clinched the win.