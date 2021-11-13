3-2-1: Missouri
We break down key plays, game balls, and a burning question from the loss to Missouri.
Three Key Plays
1. Fumbled handoff
Once upon a time, South Carolina was in control of the game. Up 7-0, South Carolina was running the ball well and driving for a two touchdown lead. But then Jason Brown and Marshawn Lloyd fumbled a handoff and Missouri recovered. The Tigers tied the game and took all the momentum. South Carolina’s offense sputtered from that point on, digging itself a hole too big to climb out of.
2. Fumbled reverse/Interception
Missouri sure did its best to let South Carolina back in the game. Tyler Badie rushed for 209 yards, but when it came time, up 17, to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, Missouri got too cute. Receiver Mookie Cooper fumbled a reverse, leading to a South Carolina touchdown. On the next possession, Connor Bazelak was called on to pass deep in his own territory. He threw a wobbly interception and South Carolina scored another touchdown.
3. Third and three
The Gamecocks’ final chance hinged on a third and three from the 29. They used their final timeout to stop the clock. If they got a stop and forced a field goal try, there was a chance, if not, the Tigers could run out the clock. Tyler Badie got the handoff and had a huge hole against the worn out Gamecocks defense. He picked up 11 yards and clinched the win.
Two Game Balls
Cam Smith
Smith had a team-high 10 tackles and was strong in coverage. Smith had an interception in the first quarter to set up South Carolina’s first touchdown.
Zaquandre White
White had 60 yards rushing on 10 carries and 42 yards receiving on two receptions. He had a touchdown rushing and receiving. He ran hard and explosive for the second week in a row.
One Burning Question
Can South Carolina regroup?
Last week I asked whether the win over Florida said more about the Gators imploding or the Gamecocks improving. Unfortunately it looks like it was the former. The Gamecocks were bad on offense, bad on defense, and bad on special teams Saturday. Even Jaylan Foster had a bad game. The Gamecocks will get two more chances against two more Tigers to get bowl eligible, but they didn’t look capable of doing that.
