It ended up not changing the outcome of the game, but the officials handed Ole Miss the halftime lead when they incorrectly ruled that a sack by Jabari Ellis was an incomplete pass. Matt Corral’s knee was clearly down before he threw the ball, but the officials missed it live and failed to review it. Why did it matter so much? Ole Miss was out of timeouts and the clock stopped with 10 seconds left. Had they corrected the call on replay there would have been a ten second runoff, ending the half. Instead Ole Miss got three more plays and kicked a field goal. It was another black eye for SEC officiating, which has had a worse season than even the Gamecocks.

Collin Hill began the game throwing short safe passes to Shi Smith. The first time he tried to go downfield, we were reminded why the coaches don’t trust him to do so. He locked onto Jalen Brooks and lofted a pass into double coverage, where the safety easily came over to make the interception. It was nearly identical to the interception he threw against Texas A&M last week. In a back-and-forth game with so few stops, South Carolina couldn’t afford giving up a freebie.

3. RPO

Ask any Georgia fan about Mike Bobo and they will say, “RUN THE BALL, BOBO!” He didn't give up on the run Saturday, but on third and nine in the fourth quarter, down three, South Carolina didn’t run the ball. It was one of those dreaded RPOs that South Carolina quarterbacks never seem to read correctly. Hill took the shotgun snap and Deshaun Fenwick crossed in front of him, running left. It was blocked perfectly. Fenwick would have gotten at least the first down, probably a lot more. But Hill yanked the ball back and tried to throw a screen to Shi Smith that was covered perfectly. Hill had to tuck the ball and with nowhere else to go, he took a sack. Not only did South Carolina not get the conversion, the sack made it fourth and 14 and South Carolina felt better about punting than going for it. Ole Miss scored anyway.

Two Game Balls

Kevin Harris

Harris was phenomenal. He set the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game with five, and he had 243 yards on 25 carries (his last carry of the game was a fumble that bounced out of bounds for a loss of six), an average of 9.7 yards per carry. It was the fifth-highest rushing total in school history, and the most ever in an SEC game.

Offensive line (including Adam Prentice and Nick Muse)

Ole Miss’ defense is pretty bad, but give credit to the offensive line for opening holes for Harris and Deshaun Fenwick, who was almost as effective as Harris with 83 yards on 9 carries. The starters were, left to right, Jakai Moore, Sadarius Hutcherson, Eric Douglas, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Dylan Wonnum. Along with fullback Prentice and Muse, a tight end not known for his blocking, they paved the way for Harris and Fenwick. They also only allowed two sacks, one of which was on a bad read by Hill, and the other was arguable Hill’s fault as well.

One Burning Question

How bad will it get?

Some context is probably necessary. In this bizarre, pandemic-stricken season, bad teams seem worse and when the bottom falls out, it really falls out. Florida State is terrible, Tennessee appears to be falling apart, and Michigan and Penn State have had disastrous seasons on par with South Carolina, if not worse. Defenses across the country are bad due to the pandemic restrictions, and Ole Miss has put up big numbers on everybody. SO South Carolina is not alone in having to take a hard look at what's wrong. Which, if you are a Gamecock fan, is about all you’ve got (besides Kevin Harris): we’ve got company in the toilet.

The problems are everywhere. No depth on defense, which is exposed any time there is an injury. They can’t stop the run or rush the passer, and the safety play has been atrocious. Offensively, they look like a mess. I mentioned a couple of times on Twitter during the game that the most impressive thing about South Carolina’s rushing attack is that it flourished even without the slightest hint of a passing threat. It’s impressive (not in a good way) that an offense could rush for over 300 yards and average over nine yards per carry from its backs and still look so dysfunctional. Until the last possession, it didn’t look like Collin Hill ever looked past his first read, and he made the wrong read on a fourth-quarter RPO that resulted in a sack instead of a big first down run. There comes a point where if you don’t have a quarterback you trust to make reads, the problem isn’t the players, it’s the coaches. How many years now have we been hearing Muschamp shrug off failed plays, “It was an RPO and the quarterback made his read.”? Mike Bobo has improved the running game, but he hasn’t fixed the identity crisis that has plagued the offense for years. It’s an old school, pro-style offense with modern plays and formations sprinkled in, but without conviction. The quarterback keepers with Luke Doty are a prime example of this. It’s like an admission that you need a mobile quarterback, but they won’t let him actually do anything more than QB Power Right. Not surprisingly, they don’t work well because defenses know what is coming. It’s the same with tempo, or the RPOs, or option plays - they show it, but they aren’t committed to it. The end result is a team that can’t get stops on defense and isn’t willing to match opponents touchdown-for-touchdown on offense.