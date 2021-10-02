3-2-1: Troy

Key plays, game balls, and the burning question following South Carolina’s 23-14 win over Troy.

Three Key Plays

1. Doty rolls right and throws to the flat

South Carolina was better offensively, but it still struggled at times. There was one play Marcus Satterfield went to over and over, and Troy never figured it out. Luke Doty lined up under center. Everyone went left and Doty faked the handoff. He rolled right and a receiver, usually a tight end, came across into the flat. It was open every time for a nice gain.

2. Pick six

On the previous play, Kingsley Enagbare had drawn a holding penalty with a speed rush around the left tackle. On this play, he went with the bull rush. He pushed left tackle Austin Stidham back into the face of quarterback Taylor Powell. Powell got rid of the ball, but the pass was too high for the receiver. It went straight to David Spaulding, who only had to beat Powell on a 74-yard touchdown return.

“A huge play by Spaulding at the end of the half to give us momentum,” Shane Beamer said.

3. Harris runs for 10 yards

South Carolina’s run game was non-existent for most of the game, but on the last drive the Gamecocks were able to lean on Kevin Harris. Harris opened the drive with three carries for 23 yards, nearly half his total for the game. The drive eventually bogged down around the Troy 20, but South Carolina kicked a field goal and accomplished its two goals: run down the clock and take a two-score lead.

“What a drive at the end of the game, to take over and march down the field and kick a field goal,” Beamer said. “That’s four-minute offense, textbook.”