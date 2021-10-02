3-2-1: Troy
Key plays, game balls, and the burning question following South Carolina’s 23-14 win over Troy.
Three Key Plays
1. Doty rolls right and throws to the flat
South Carolina was better offensively, but it still struggled at times. There was one play Marcus Satterfield went to over and over, and Troy never figured it out. Luke Doty lined up under center. Everyone went left and Doty faked the handoff. He rolled right and a receiver, usually a tight end, came across into the flat. It was open every time for a nice gain.
2. Pick six
On the previous play, Kingsley Enagbare had drawn a holding penalty with a speed rush around the left tackle. On this play, he went with the bull rush. He pushed left tackle Austin Stidham back into the face of quarterback Taylor Powell. Powell got rid of the ball, but the pass was too high for the receiver. It went straight to David Spaulding, who only had to beat Powell on a 74-yard touchdown return.
“A huge play by Spaulding at the end of the half to give us momentum,” Shane Beamer said.
3. Harris runs for 10 yards
South Carolina’s run game was non-existent for most of the game, but on the last drive the Gamecocks were able to lean on Kevin Harris. Harris opened the drive with three carries for 23 yards, nearly half his total for the game. The drive eventually bogged down around the Troy 20, but South Carolina kicked a field goal and accomplished its two goals: run down the clock and take a two-score lead.
“What a drive at the end of the game, to take over and march down the field and kick a field goal,” Beamer said. “That’s four-minute offense, textbook.”
Two Game Balls
Kingsley Enagbare
Enagbare had a nice stat line - four tackles, two pass break ups, and two quarterback hurries - but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Troy tried to send help to block Enagbare, so South Carolina moved him around to confuse the Trojans. It worked, and when he got blocked one-on-one he made the Trojans pay. His best sequence came late in the first half, he drew a holding penalty (and still nearly made the sack), and then got pressure in the quarterback’s face to force a high throw that turned into an easy pick-six for David Spaulding.
Jaylan Foster
Damani Staley gets an honorable mention for coming up with two turnovers (an interception and fumble recovery), but Foster is the choice. He had 12 tackles and a sack. He forced a pair of fourth quarter fumbles. The first forced fumble should have led to a touchdown. The second negated a Gamecock fumble that set the Trojans up in scoring position.
One Burning Question
What was that?
There were a lot of good things. 2021 Kevin Harris looked like 2020 Kevin Harris in the fourth quarter. Luke Doty made some really nice throws on his way to a career high 255 yards. The talented tight ends made catches. The special teams made plays. The defense created turnovers, and only gave up 303 yards of offense.
But…
For most of the game the running backs were looking to get past the line of scrimmage. Doty took too long to make decisions sometimes (after the game Beamer was practically pleading with Doty to run more) and had a couple of fumbles. The receivers didn’t get enough separation. There was a muffed punt. The defense missed tackles.
And the mental errors. South Carolina was flagged for ten penalties for 93 yards. Some were careless: they had 12 men in the huddle, Zacch Pickens bumped the quarterback late. There was a fumbled snap. There were missed tackles. And there was Jahmar Brown flipping the ball away on what should have been a touchdown. South Carolina played well enough to put Troy away, but kept the Trojans in the game with a steady stream of mental errors. It was good comedy, but it wasn’t good football.
“I feel like I aged about 40 years during that game,” Beamer said.
