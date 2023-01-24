The Gamecocks picked up their 2nd 4-star commitment in just 3 days today when 6'5" 230 lb TE Michael Smith out of Calvary Day in Savannah, GA announced his commitment. Smith is ranked as the #6 TE in the country, and clocks in at #183 in the 2024 Rivals250. Smith had plenty of options of where to play at the next level, including an impressive top 8 of Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, and Penn State along with South Carolina. What ultimately seemed to be the difference was how early and consistent the Gamecocks recruited Smith. “They were the first to offer,” Smith told Rivals recruiting analyst Ryan Wright. “When they did, I told myself I can’t lose this relationship. From coach (Erik) Kimrey (former TE coach) to coach (Jody) Wright (current TE coach), they always stayed connected."

Smith committed to Shane Beamer silently back in December but continued to look at various schools just to make sure he was making the right decision, telling Rivals, "I want my family to agree. I want to feel at home and feel that I am making the right decision. I don’t want to second-guess it. I will make my decision on my connection with the coaches and the chemistry. My mom wants me to be close to home, I am trying to find a way in between that.” The Savannah native can rest easy now, with mom just a short 2 1/2 hour drive away from Columbia and watching her son play on Saturdays at Williams-Brice Stadium. Smith visited this past weekend for the Gamecocks Junior Day, and seemingly got any remaining questions answered prior to today's decision.

Smith becomes the third 4-star to sign with the Gamecocks as the 2024 class is off to a rocket start, joining QB Dante Reno and OL Kam Pringle as elite players who have made the early decision to pledge to the program.

Smith played tons of different positions for his HS team on both sides of the ball but thrives on offense, where he racked up 788 yards on just 24 catches, a whopping 25 yards per reception, and 13 TDs, meaning more often than not if he had the ball in his hands, a big play was happening. His film shows insane body control for a kid his size, and the ability to play in line and outside. As he continues to bulk up, he should be a force as a blocker as well as an elite pass catcher. You can see more of his Junior highlights below.

Want to discuss the hot start to the Gamecocks 2024 recruiting class? Join us on the Insider's Forum for all the latest news and notes surrounding South Carolina Athletics.



