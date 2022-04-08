6th Year LB Sherrod Greene Hopes To Put Injuries Behind Him

6th year senior LB Sherrod Greene is one of the most veteran members of the Gamecock football team. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have ended almost before they began. In 2020, Greene was knocked out in the season opener with a fractured hip that sidelined him for the entire season. Then, after battling back from that injury, Greene was injured on just the 2nd play of the Week 3 matchup at Georgia this year with a brutal ankle injury that required surgery and made him miss the rest of the 2021 campaign. His first 3 seasons with the Gamecocks were full of promise, with him appearing in 39 games over the past five seasons with 28 starts Greene has also collected 138 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss. With the Gamecocks fairly thin at LB again in 2022, Greene, and the team, hope he can remain healthy for his final chapter with the Gamecocks.

Battered But Not Broken

The media had an opportunity to meet with Greene earlier this week to hear how his injury recovery is progressing, and how his preparation for the 2022 season is going. The super senior let us know that his recovery was "right on point with the schedule" He went on to discuss his limited participation this spring. "I'm not really full contact yet...but I'm doing little 7-on-7 drills, change of direction, and stuff like that so that I can feel comfortable hitting people." A big part of feeling 100% for Greene will be having the comfortability and mental confidence to play at full speed this fall. It can be very difficult mentally to battle back from an extended injury only to find yourself being carted off again a year later and having to face the process again, but Greene seems to have the right mindset about all of it. "It was tough man...just having back-to-back season-ending injuries like that, it can take a toll on you but I had good support in my corner...kept my head on straight...it was a good trial for me," Greene said about what the last year has been like for him.





Looking Ahead