A Couple More Preseason Awards For Gamecock FB Players

The University of South Carolina has announced that Sherrod Greene and Cam Smith have both been named to the preseason watchlists for prestigious awards. Greene has been named to the Butkus Award Watchlist, which goes to the nation's best linebacker. Likewise, Smith has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award list which goes to the top defensive back in college football.

The following are statements from the University:

Butkus: University of South Carolina "Super Senior" Sherrod Greene is one of 51 candidates named to the 38th annual Butkus Award Watch List, it was announced today. The Butkus Award honors the nation's best linebacker.

The 51 candidates mirrors the legendary "51" pro jersey associated with the award's namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award is focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

Greene, a 6-1, 233-pounder from Rocky Mount, N.C., returns to Carolina for a sixth season after having both his 2020 and 2021 seasons cut short prematurely due to season-ending injuries. He has appeared in just four games over the past two seasons after logging 35 contests including 24 starts from 2017-19. He totaled a career-best 73 tackles as a sophomore in 2018 and collected 6.5 tackles for loss during the 2019 campaign.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 31 with finalists to follow Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

Thorpe: University of South Carolina junior defensive back Cam Smith is one of 35 players listed on the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Pre-Season Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association announced today.

Smith, a 6-0, 188-pounder redshirt junior from Blythewood, S.C., earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season. He has been listed on multiple pre-season All-SEC and All-America teams this summer.

A preseason watchlist is compiled by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame based on previous performance and preseason All-America lists. A screening committee consisting of OSHOF members monitors all defensive backs throughout the season, including watchlist players, and narrows the field to up to 15 semifinalists in October. This committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The winner will be announced on ESPN's live presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards. Other recognized National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) awards announced include the Bednarik Award, Maxwell Award, Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Award and others.