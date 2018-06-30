GamecockCentral.com

Heading into his redshirt junior season it’s that versatility that he hopes will keep him in the Gamecocks’ offensive plans.

After redshirting his freshman year, he’s done a little bit of everything and then some over the span of two seasons: returned kicks, played on special teams coverage, ran the ball and caught passes out of the backfield.

A.J. Turner has spent his first three years on campus getting on the field any way he knows how.

“I feel like it gives me a lot of opportunities to first, be on the field, and to be able to showcase what I can do,” Turner said. “It’s not just at running back, not just on kickoff or returning the ball. I feel like I can do a lot of things, so just being able to show that.”



Over the course of two seasons he’s played in 25 games with 10 career starts at running back. He’s rushed for 1,028 career yards and caught 39 passes. He also has 509 total return yards, averaging 21.2 yards per return. Turner has scored seven total touchdowns.

He’s become a reliable option out of the backfield and returning kicks for the Gamecocks, something he thinks will help him see the field more as the running back room gets more crowded.

“Trust is definitely earned. You have to do what you have to do and you know what you’re doing,” he said. “You just have to make sure you’re on the good side with the coaches.”

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season and return four backs that rushed for at least 150 yards last season and bring in two freshmen—Deshaun Fenwick and Lavonte Valentine— who rank in the top 40 of their position nationally.

“You just have to step up,” he said. “It’s up to you whether you step up or not and do the things extra in the weight room or do the little extra on the field or off.”

Turner will be in thick of the starting running back competition this fall alongside Ty’Son Williams and Rico Dowdle, who missed the majority of spring practice with a nagging injury.

The three of them will battle it out to find out who could be the “cock of the walk,” according to running backs coach Bobby Bentley.

“We want a dominant person to step up,” Bentley said. “You have to have another guy to fill in, but I don’t want to rotate for the sake of, ‘Hey, we’re rotating.’ I want someone to step up and be the guy.”