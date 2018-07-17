GamecockCentral.com

A'ja Wilson's pro career is still relatively young but she's already reached a pretty major milestone: all-star.

The former Gamecock great, now playing for the Las Vegas Aces, was named a WNBA All-Star Tuesday night. She's one of just 22 players selected to the league.

After being taken by the Aces with the No. 1 overall pick, Wilson's off to a hot start. She's seventh in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game, and third in rebounds (8.7 per game). She's scored in double figures in all 23 games so far this year.

Wilson will play for either Candace Parker or Elena Delle Donne's team during the All-Star game, which will be played July 28 in Minneapolis.

Wilson led the Gamecocks to unparalleled heights during her career, averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over her career and leading her team to two Final Fours and a national championship. She graduated the program's all-time leading scorer.

