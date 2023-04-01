DALLAS — Fighting through tears, surreality and finality of the moment pushing down with the weight of the world as she sat at the podium, Aliyah Boston finally broke down.

Four years of emotion tumbled out after her in an instant just minutes after South Carolina’s 77-73 loss to Iowa in the Final Four.

“When that buzzer went off, it was kind of just an end of an era,” Boston said. "We had a special group, and that's kind of what it felt like.”

The final buzzer sounded not just on the game or even on a so nearly dynastic era of South Carolina women’s basketball, but on an indistinguishably unique opportunity gone by the boards.

For as long as a basketball season can feel, this year more resembled a comet flashing across the sky. Furiously flying through all challengers, illuminating scoreboards, arenas and social media throughout the women’s basketball world. Arching above the sport as the clear power for nearly the whole season before fading away one Caitlin Clark 3-pointer and unstoppable drive to the basket at a time.

South Carolina (36-1) had a chance to become just the fifth school to win three National Championships, and the first to go back-to-back since UConn won four straight. It was an opportunity to not just do all of it, but to reach the highest peaks of the sport behind the players who have elevated the program more than any others. To cap off their careers in the most fitting way possible, fully confirming this team’s place as one of the greatest ever.

“I think the amazing run that we had, honestly,” Laeticia Amihere said when asked what she will remember most about this team. “Being undefeated is extremely hard.”

Boston — and her four teammates from the “Freshies” recruiting class — all still have one more year of eligibility because of COVID-19. She made it clear post-game she “hasn’t decided yet” about using her remaining year, but regardless of what the decisions in the coming days and weeks are, it will never look like this again.

Victoria Saxton, the everpresent “mother hen” of the program just played her 166th and final game as a Gamecock. Kierra Fletcher, the always smiling, calm floor general for this group is now out of eligibility.

Boston and her legacy as a program-shifting player nearly goes without saying, holding numerous program records and accolades previously thought impossible to achieve. Amihere, who did everything from run the point to drill down in the post for this team, has her decision to make. Zia Cooke squeezed every single drop of basketball out of her body to extend her season another 48 hours into Sunday, scoring 24 points and leaving her guts on the floor at the American Airlines Center. Her shooting, intensity and work ethic — something Dawn Staley lauded the day before the season — could all be in the past in a few short days.

Brea Beal, down in Gamecock lore as one of the greatest defenders the program has ever known, could be just that. A piece of the program’s past, not its present, as she has been since the fall of 2019. Olivia Thompson’s heart-grabbing story from walk-on to locker room legend might be at its end.

“Just how much we loved each other,” Fletcher said will be her lasting memory of the season. “They were a great group. I definitely made sisters for life.”

In a post-game television interview on Sunday, Staley said “there will never be another team like the team we had.” As much as any team ever could have in the cauldron of college sports nestled within a format so fickle as the NCAA Tournament, she felt like this group deserved the ultimate sendoff.

Instead, it will be the ultimate “what if?” in South Carolina history.

What should have been the ultimate celebration will instead be remembered as the most glaring “what if?” in South Carolina history.

What if one of the five Gamecocks had secured the defensive rebound off Clark’s missed 3-pointer when the deficit was just two points in the closing seconds.

What if it didn’t turn the ball over on three straight possessions late in the fourth quarter?

What if Boston had only picked up one foul in the first quarter, not the two that forced her to retreat to the bench for nearly 15 minutes of action.

What if this team had another game to play on Sunday?

The Gamecocks will be a force again for sure, as freshman point guard Raven Johnson made sure to point out post-game by saying her team will “definitely get it back.” They are returning significant pieces of this roster, Johnson and her AAU running mate Kamilla Cardoso two crucial components. There will be seven underclassmen on next season’s team, the four freshmen currently in place plus a trio in the recruiting class. Some of the freshies technically still could be back, even.

But this? A group, a unit and a run like the one that screeched to a halt on Friday night? It will never be quite like this again.

And that, more so than the disappointment of the loss or the frustration of fourth quarter turnovers and miscues, was the crushingly obvious element of Friday night to everyone around the program.

“We just didn't perform,” Staley said. “We didn't make more plays than we needed to make, especially down the stretch. That hasn't been us all season long”

It was a team, and a missed opportunity, like no other.



