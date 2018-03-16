GamecockCentral.com

“If you’re a pro scout, tomorrow night this is the place to be,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “You have two of the top pitching prospects in the country that’ll be at Founders Park.”

Singer, who's in talks to be a top-10 pick this year, will bring his fair share of scouts to the park on Friday night as well.

Hill, who’s strung together three quality starts in a row, is vaulting himself into the first-round conversation and will likely bring with him a horde of pro teams to watch him and Singer this weekend.

This is the first Friday-night SEC start for Hill as the team’s ace this season and the second of his career dating back to last season.

“That’s what you come here for,” Hill said. “It’s a huge moment for us, we’re ready to go out here and make a statement and have a great weekend.”

That dream becomes reality when Brady Singer and Florida come to town for a three-game set starting Friday at 7 p.m.

When Adam Hill committed to South Carolina, Friday night is the moment he only dreamt of: getting the ball in a night game against an SEC East rival with another surefire first round pick going against him.

Aside from a rough start on opening day, Hill’s slowly evolved into one of the best pitchers not only in the SEC but in the country the last month.

He’s allowed just four hits over his last three starts and struck out 37 over the same span. His ERA over his last 19 innings pitched is a staunch 1.42.

“He’s shot up to be right with those big name guys in college baseball," pitcher Eddy Demurias said. "He’s attacking hitters, he’s throwing a lot more strikes than he has in the past. His fastball, slider and changeup are all mixing in really well for him.”

He’s been so good, actually, that sometimes his own teammates don’t realize he’s been striking out so many and not letting the defenders play.

“If he strikes someone out you’re just running in and don’t realize how many people he strikes out until you look up in the fifth inning and he has 13 Ks and you’re like, ‘Dang, already 13? I thought I was playing defense out there,”’ outfielder Carlos Cortes said.

Part of that success has come from going deeper in games; he’s thrown at least five innings three times this year and tied his career high with seven twice in back-to-back starts.

That comes from being stronger but also throwing strong off-speed pitches, primarily a changeup and slider.

“I feel like I’ve developed those pitches,” he said. “They’ve come a long way for me since I got here. I feel like I can throw them all for strikes. I guess it is the most confident I’ve been.”

But the pitcher on the other side of the field is just as good.

Singer’s complied four wins in four starts this year wit ha 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

“He’s got really good arm-side run," Jonah Bride said of Singer. "He’s got a weird arm slot and he throws really hard so you have to be ready to hit. He’s going to attack you with his fastball and he’s got a breaking ball as well.”

It’ll be Hill’s second big test of the season with the first coming two weekends ago against archrival Clemson. How did he respond in that start? Seven innings with just two runs allowed and 14 strikeouts plus national pitcher of the week honors.

“I think competitors love being on that stage,” Kingston said. “You saw how he rose to that occasion. I anticipate him having the same approach tomorrow night.”