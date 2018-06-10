GamecockCentral.com

With his team backed into a corner, Morris turned in five innings of one-run ball, scattering four hits and striking out four as they staved off elimination and moved one win away from the College World Series with a 8-5 win over Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.—Cody Morris didn’t feel right leading up to Sunday’s start. He’d battled soreness through the week, but that didn’t stop him from turning in a performance he’s become known for this month.

“I just wanted to go out there and compete my best,” Morris said after the game. “I haven’t been feeling great all week but I went out there and did my best. The offense really picked it up there, and it was fun to be a part of.”

Morris, who’s 3-0 with a 0.68 ERA over his last four starts, pitched around trouble all day along with reliever Sawyer Bridges.

They’d hold a potent Razorback offense in check almost the entire game, combining to give up three runs, one of those being earned.

Arkansas went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners with Morris and Bridges quieting a capacity crowd of over 11,000 fans time after time.

“It’s satisfying,” Morris said. “Anytime you get a loud crowd and you make a big pitch or get a big out and it silences them, it’s really satisfying.”

Bridges had an outing unlike any he’d had this season leading up to Sunday’s elimination game.

He’d go a career-high 3.1 innings en route to his fifth save of the year and second of the postseason. He’d baffle hitters multiple times through the lineup, throwing 54 pitches and retiring three of the last four batters he’d face.

“Against that lineup you have to change things up second time through. I think I did a good job early of going away a little bit that way later in the game I could go in,” Bridges said. “I let my adrenaline take over. I usually go shorter but the adrenaline took over.”

With a winner-take-all game looming Monday night, the Gamecocks will look to either Carmen Mlodzinski or Logan Chapman to start with ‘all hands on deck’ in the bullpen.

The only arms that are likely out tomorrow are starters Adam Hill and Cody Morris and Bridges, who threw 54 pitches Sunday.

“We’ll look at matchups, we’ll make a decision on what we think gives us our best chance. We’re not ready to announce that yet, but we’ll be all hands on deck. We have a lot of guys in that dugout that want to be a part of it and contribute.”