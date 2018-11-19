After a strong stretch of three games, Lawson was named the SEC's Freshman of the Week, the conference announced.

South Carolina's freshman AJ Lawson picked up the first of potentially many awards Monday afternoon.

Lawson averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over a three-game stretch this week where the Gamecocks went 2-1 with wins over Norfolk State and George Washington.

The Gamecocks' highest-rated freshman in the 2018 class has stepped right into the starting role this season and has been one of three players to run the team's point position this year.

He currently leads the team with 15.8 points per game and is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game.

After scoring just nine points in his first collegiate game, he's scored in double figures every game since.

The Gamecocks are off to a 3-2 start and are off this week before hosting Wofford and Coastal Carolina next week.