In his search he found AJ Lawson, who’s stepped in as a freshman and has become a go-to option at point.

He promised to have three point guards on the team at all times; so, with Tre Campbell and TJ Moss already committed, he set out to find one more guard that could run the offense.

Frank Martin had one season when he was at Kansas State where he only had two point guards on the roster and vowed to never do that again.

“In our conversations with his coaches and with his family, playing point was important to him,” Martin said. “AJ, he just says, ‘Where do you want me to play?’ and he goes and plays.”

After just three games, Lawson has already taken over the reigns of the offense, splitting time at point guard with Campbell, en route to a team-best 16.7 points and five assists per game.

Lawson’s played 72 percent of his minutes at the point this season and is running the offense in five of the team’s most frequent lineups through three games.

According to KenPom, he’s being used in 33.9 percent of possessions when on the court, good for 44th in the nation and is producing while on the court. He’s 53rd nationally in assist rate and is shooting 50 percent from the field.

He’s also been really good getting to the line with a 7.8 fouls drawn per 40 minutes, 99th nationally, and attempting seven free throws per game.

The four-star prospect’s length helps him guard on the perimeter with a 3.2 steal percentage, and Martin said he has all the makings to be a “real good one” at South Carolina.

He’s still young and should still be a senior in high school, so there will be some growing pains, but Martin’s excited about his young player’s potential.

He’s got to learn to play with pace,” Martin said. “They have to know when to go, when to slow down, when to play in between and when it’s a time to be aggressive offensively and when it’s a time to take the foot off the pedal. AJ is one of those aggressive guys. He wants to come at you every time. That’s the part he’s got to learn, but his ability to see, to read, to learn and accept coaching tells me he has a chance to be a real good one.”

Lawson has been one of the primary options at point guard with Tre Campbell the other starter in the backcourt.

After a rough college opener with nine points on 2-of-7 shooting, Lawson’s averaged 20.5 points and had an offensive rating of 109 over his last two games.

But, he’ll be getting some help now with Moss coming back into the fold after missing the first two games of the year with a foot injury. In his first college action he scored three points in 10 minutes.

Bringing another point guard into the rotation helps both of the guys already running the offense and should pay dividends like it did against Norfolk State.

“That definitely helps; he’s another guard that can come in and play,” Campbell said. ‘You saw it the game two days ago. Everybody was fresh and we played well.”