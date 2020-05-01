Like most across the United States, over the last month and a half, Malachi Bennett has spent most of the time at home. While he would rather be out taking visits to colleges on his list and preparing for spring practice, the playmaker out of Fairfield (Ala.) has taken advantage of the time he's had at home.

The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder has thought hard about his offers, he has been in contact of four or five schools every day the last few weeks, and he's come to the point where he's ready to reveal the top schools on his list.

"My top eight are Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and UAB," said Bennett. "I went through my offers and looked at the education part, how the coaches are recruiting me, who has tried to get to know me and that is how I got to these eight.

"All eight schools are great and I really can't wait to get out and see more of them."

So far, Bennett has taken visits to half the schools on his list. He has tripped to in-state UAB more times than he can count, Tennessee has had him on campus seven times, Kentucky has hosted him twice and he visited Ole Miss right before things shut down about a month ago.

Those SEC schools impressed.

"I really liked the academics when I was at Ole Miss. The staff is cool and the environment is nice. I talk to coach Nix a lot and I got to spend time with coach Lane Kiffin on the visit. He is a cool, laid back coach that I like a lot.

"Kentucky is kind of like Ole Miss. I like the combination of school and education there. I was there last summer for camp, so I got to be around the coaches for a while and that was cool. The environment there seems like it could be good for me as well.

"I have visited Tennessee a lot, so I have gotten familiar with them. They were my top school at one time and I am still really high on them, so they have a lot I like. I like the campus, the team, the coaches and they really treat me like family. They have really made me feel like a priority."

Another SEC school jumped in this race recently. Georgia offered a week ago and Bennett wants to visit Athens.

"I was surprised when I got that offer from Georgia," said Bennett. "Coach Hankton followed me on Twitter, then we started talking and I got the offer. We have started talking more, getting to know each other and I know Georgia is a great school."

Visits are on Bennett's mind, and at one time he was aiming to make a decision by summer's end, but now, with the future unknown, he is not sure.

"I would still love to commit before the season or around the first game, but now, if I am not able to take the visits I need to take, I may not be able to commit until after the season.

"Not being able to take visits is holding me up. It has been nice to talk to the coaches more and get to know them better, but I really need to get out see the schools. That is going to be very important to me."

Bennett said there is no order to his top eight.