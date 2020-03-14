@GamecockCentral

All Coronavirus COVID-19 updates
As most of the sports world has come to an abrupt stall, South Carolina and the SEC are doing their part to try and keep their student-athletes safe and to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner met with the media Friday night to reiterate that the current focus isn't on sports but on safety and the greater good of the student-athletes, other students and society as a whole.
"I know that our student-athletes, coaches, and many administrators are disappointed right now. We provide great opportunities for our student-athletes to grow and learn; this is one of those times that doesn't involve sport," Tanner said. "We've been through tornadoes, floods, hurricanes. We've had tragedies, catastrophes and many times sport is an outlet for those situations. But this is not one of those occasions."
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
All University of South Carolina classes will be canceled for the week after spring break, March 16 – 22. From Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, South Carolina will suspend all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings and move to virtual instruction.
Martin disappointed Staley, Gamecocks can't play for title - When Frank Martin found out the NCAA Tournament was canceled, one of his first thoughts after getting his team squared away was on the people he shares a facility with. His next thought was about Dawn Staley and her team.
Tanner hopes NCAA approves extra eligibility for winter sport athletes - If there's any way for the NCAA to work it out for winter-sport seniors like South Carolina men's basketball's Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry and women's basketball's Tyasha Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan to get another season with their respective teams, then South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner is all for it.
What South Carolina is doing to prevent spread of Coronavirus - Ray Tanner updated the status of the student-athletes and the athletic department as a whole Friday night, and explained what the athletic department is doing to try and combat the spread of the virus.
Full Recap: Ray Tanner coronavirus press conference - South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner gives an update on how the coronavirus is affecting Gamecocks' athletics and what they're doing to help.
VIDEO: Ray Tanner press conference on coronavirus - South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner gives an update on how the coronavirus is affecting Gamecocks' athletics and what they're doing to help.
Athletic events suspended until April 15 - The SEC announced all athletic activities are suspended through at least April 15 including team practices.
NCAA suspends in-person recruiting until April 15 - On the heels of the SEC's decision to suspend in-person recruiting through March 30, the NCAA has taken it a step further, mandating a recruiting "dead period" for all sports until at least April 15 due to Coronavirus concerns.
What the extra year of eligibility means for South Carolina - The NCAA is granting all spring sports an extra year of eligibility for pulling the rug out from under this season in the span of 36 hours, which is 100 percent the right thing to do but brings with it an interesting set of issues.
Carolina Confidential - Recruiting effects and other notes - A look at several South Carolina recruiting targets and how the latest news affects Gamecocks recruiting.
WBB: What if? A destiny denied - It has taken a while to process that there will be no NCAA tournaments, but reality is starting to set in. It’s an especially painful reality for the Gamecocks, the favorites to win a tournament that will never be played.
Coaches, players react to championships being canceled - South Carolina coaches and players react to the most unprecedented day in sports in a very long time.
Dawn Staley reacts to tournament getting canceled - The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, which includes the women's NCAA Tournament, which was expected to start next weekend.
Gamecock football cancels and postpones activities - The South Carolina Gamecocks football program has made several alterations to its scheduled activities this spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
How the recruiting hiatus could impact South Carolina - Due to the Coronavirus, the SEC halted all off-campus recruiting for all sports and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, of which Martin is on the board of directors for, expressed support of stopping any in-person recruiting events as the live period starts.