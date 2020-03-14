@GamecockCentral

As most of the sports world has come to an abrupt stall, South Carolina and the SEC are doing their part to try and keep their student-athletes safe and to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner met with the media Friday night to reiterate that the current focus isn't on sports but on safety and the greater good of the student-athletes, other students and society as a whole.

"I know that our student-athletes, coaches, and many administrators are disappointed right now. We provide great opportunities for our student-athletes to grow and learn; this is one of those times that doesn't involve sport," Tanner said. "We've been through tornadoes, floods, hurricanes. We've had tragedies, catastrophes and many times sport is an outlet for those situations. But this is not one of those occasions."

The Southeastern Conference has suspended all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

All University of South Carolina classes will be canceled for the week after spring break, March 16 – 22. From Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, South Carolina will suspend all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings and move to virtual instruction.

Below is all of our related content as it regards to sports, but please turn to our partner WLTX.com or other official news organizations for the latest on the disease.

For more information on the virus, here is a link to the CDC's official COVID-19 page.