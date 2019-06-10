SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Blackville (S.C.) Blackville-Hilda class of 2021 ATH Adonis Davis Jr. landed on South Carolina's radar this spring and was in Columbia Friday to camp with the Gamecocks.

"It was amazing," Davis said. "It was a lot of hard work. I honestly didn't expect it to be that tough, but I prepared myself pretty well for the camp. But overall it was outstanding. I put in the hard work and hopefully it'll pay off."

The 6-foot, 207-pound prospect, who plays quarterback in high school, received a visit in January from area recruiter Bryan McClendon, who followed back up with Davis about the Gamecocks' potential plans for him.

On Friday, Davis ran a 4.7 40-yard-dash and a 4.3 shuttle, before working out for the Carolina coaches at outside linebacker when he had a couple of interceptions in the 1-on-1 drills.

"The facility was amazing and as far as coaching I loved the enthusiasm, the energy, and the effort," Davis said of the experience. "They’re really great guys and have a lot of feel for the game.”

Davis says he's also receiving interest from Clemson, Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee State, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina.

South Carolina has not yet offered, but Davis says "an offer would be a blessing."