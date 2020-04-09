Gamecock Central is proud to invite Gamecock fans everywhere to our virtual tailgate party as we celebrate "An Almost Williams-Brice Saturday Night" with Patrick Davis this Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The concert is "pay what you can" with a minimum payment of 10 cents and a "recommended donation" of $10 with proceeds going to the Feed Our Heroes Foundation.

Feed Our Heroes is a non-profit organization founded by South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and his wife Carol to help the doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Saturday night's "virtual concert" will be hosted on the popular StageIt Platform with 250 tickets available for the event. Click here to go ahead and get your ticket and help support Coach Muschamp's cause!

Camden native Patrick Davis is a South Carolina raised singer, songwriter, storyteller & showman who brought Gamecock Nation its Anthem in the form of the song 'Big Ole Cock.'

After graduating from The University of South Carolina Patrick moved to Nashville, TN where for over 15 years he has continued to build his songwriting, artist and touring career.

Patrick has released four well-received, full-length albums, toured the US & Europe as both a headliner & support act for Darius Rucker, Jewel & others while also being employed as a staff writer for Warner Chappell Music Publishing.

Patrick has had over 50 songs recorded by other artists including songs for Jimmy Buffet, Lady Antebellum, Imelda May, Darius Rucker, Jewel, Robert Randolph, Guy Clark and many more.

The Feed Our Heroes campaign, initiated by the Muschamps and in conjunction with Marco's Pizza, the official pizza of South Carolina Athletics, will help feed healthcare employees throughout Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties.

The food will be delivered to local hospitals including Prisma Richland, Prisma Baptist, Providence, Prisma Tuomey, Prisma Parkridge and Lexington Medical.

Central Carolina Community Foundation will be the fiscal sponsor for the "Feed Our Heroes" campaign.