Annan sees promise despite season-opening loss

He knows once Annan gets his fingerprints up and down the program in a few years South Carolina will be hard to reckon with.

The Gamecocks, led by Annan in his first official match as South Carolina’s men’s soccer coach, dropped a 1-0 match in extra time to the Cougar to begin Annan’s tenure but the message from Wiggans was positive.

The team doesn’t belong to me. the team belongs to the program. I lead the team, I teach the team and direct the team but the team is the Gamecocks’ team. There will obviously be changes in the next two years—we have four graduating, we have a couple guys we’re bringing in,” Annan said.

“As I build the team to play my way, my style and give it my identity, I think the future is really bright for the program. The Charleston guy said that to me tonight. He said as soon as I get my guys I want it’s going to be scary.”

It was a nice moment postgame, but as the dust settled the Gamecocks were still 1-0 losers Thursday night in what was 100 minutes of knock-down, drag-out soccer of a game with South Carolina missing a few chances in the second half and ultimately losing.

The Gamecocks withstood Charleston’s heavy possession early on, keeping things at nil-nil at halftime before dominating the second half.

They’d put up eight second-half shots compared to Charleston’s three and wouldn’t be awarded a penalty when one of their players was tackled in the box, another missed opportunity at the time.

South Carolina had two more shots, five more corners but one fewer save than Charleston Thursday night.

“We switched the play quicker. I thought in the first half—even though we created a lot of chances in the first half—we found that open space. They’d slide up into a press and there was a big hole on the other side,” Annan said. “We found that other hole, switched the play better and we were more direct with both wingers rather than just the one. We got our left back higher up the pitch and overload one side. It created a lot of chances.”

But the Gamecocks wouldn’t be able to slot anything in the final 45 minutes, prompting a sudden-death extra time.

As the first of two 10-minute periods was ending, the Gamecocks gave up possession in the midfield and only seconds later Charleston’s Kane Ritchie slotted a goal and the game was over.

“We didn’t challenge for the ball up the field. We got bullied and lost the ball. it is what it is. We recovered poorly and they wanted to score more than we wanted to defend. We got bullied off a team that physically tried to bully us and waste time and get a draw the whole evening,” Annan said.

“That’s what they were playing for. They bullied our number nine. He knows it. He told me at the end he got bullied off the ball. all he had to do was win the challenge and we’re off to the next 10 minutes. But this is football. We didn’t recover very well.”

It was a disappointing start for Annan in his first game as South Carolina’s skipper, but saw signs of progress as he tries to instill his values and imprint what style of play he wants.

“I was proud of them and they worked very hard. I’m starting to see bits and pieces of what we’re working on in the past 10 days come to light. I’m excited about where we’re going with it, and that was my message to them,” Annan said. “I’m disappointed to lose, always, especially at home in our castle. I’m disappointed in the result by not disappointed in my boys.”