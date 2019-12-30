News More News
Another Carolina Podcast Bonus Interview: Graduate transfer QB Collin Hill

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
South Carolina graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill joins Another Carolina Podcast in this special bonus interview as the former Dorman quarterback discusses what it will be like to play for his home state, gives his thoughts on Mike Bobo, and more.

{{ article.author_name }}