Another Carolina Podcast Bonus Interview: Graduate transfer QB Collin Hill
South Carolina graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill joins Another Carolina Podcast in this special bonus interview as the former Dorman quarterback discusses what it will be like to play for his home state, gives his thoughts on Mike Bobo, and more.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play