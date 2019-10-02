@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Bye week big picture breakdown
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to discuss what the Kentucky win means for the second half of the season vis-a-vis a little "Buy or Sell" and a recruiting update after Will Muschamp's trip to Maryland.
