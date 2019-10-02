News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 18:11:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Another Carolina Podcast: Bye week big picture breakdown

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
Established 1998
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to discuss what the Kentucky win means for the second half of the season vis-a-vis a little "Buy or Sell" and a recruiting update after Will Muschamp's trip to Maryland.

South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson makes a tackle versus Kentucky.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson makes a tackle versus Kentucky. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}