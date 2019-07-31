@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the impact that Tavien Feaster could make, a punter commitment and the start of preseason camp.

Topics on this episode include:



- Behind the scenes on the addition of graduate transfer Tavien Feaster. What are realistic expectations and how will he fit into the 2019 offense.

- In-depth on the commitment of punter Kai Kroeger, the No. 2 punting prospect in the country.

- Complete fall camp preview for South Carolina football including three big preseason questions from Wes, Chris and Pearson.