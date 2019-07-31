@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Feaster's impact; South Carolina camp preview
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the impact that Tavien Feaster could make, a punter commitment and the start of preseason camp.
Topics on this episode include:
- Behind the scenes on the addition of graduate transfer Tavien Feaster. What are realistic expectations and how will he fit into the 2019 offense.
- In-depth on the commitment of punter Kai Kroeger, the No. 2 punting prospect in the country.
- Complete fall camp preview for South Carolina football including three big preseason questions from Wes, Chris and Pearson.