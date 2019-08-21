News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Gamecocks QB thoughts; End of preseason camp

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the backup quarterback news and position battles as preseason camp comes to an end.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterbacks and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)

* Click here to listen *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

{{ article.author_name }}