@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Jayden Johnson eval and latest on recruiting
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss Carolina's latest commit, review the new college football summer calendar, and Chris and Wes share their biggest recruiting wins.
