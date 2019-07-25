@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the latest on Tank Bigsby, Hammond's big season opener on ESPN, SEC Media Days and much more.

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *

Topics on this episode include:

- The recruiting dead period doldrums, what the staff is up to now, and what's coming up soon on the recruiting calendar.

- Latest thoughts on major running back target Tank Bigsby and the latest on his commitment timetable. Could he and MarShawn Lloyd team up at South Carolina?

- Hammond lands on ESPN as the state champion goes national. Thoughts on Jordan Burch and Gamecocks commit Alex Huntley.

- A look back on SEC Media Days and a quick look ahead to the start of practice.