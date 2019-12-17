Another Carolina Podcast: National Signing Day Primer
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to set up the Early Signing Period for South Carolina. Catch all three of them on the GamecockCentral takeover Wednesday morning 9-noon on 107.5 The Game.
