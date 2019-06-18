@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss another weekend of official visits and look ahead to more camp days.

Topics on this episode include:

- The latest on five official visitors who South Carolina hosted this past weekend including four-star commitment Alex Huntley.

- Two prospects are already locked in on officials for the upcoming weekend. The latest on each player.

- Who has impressed at camp so far and what has stood out to the Gamecock Central staff.

- Which top targets are expected in for Carolina's camp this weekend.

- The latest on four-star RB target Tank Bigsby and our take on "Big boy recruiting."