@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: The SEC refs episode (and actual game talk too)

In this episode of Another Carolina Podcast, Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark on the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-27 loss to the Florida Gators and plenty of talk about the SEC refs.

