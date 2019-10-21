@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: The SEC refs episode (and actual game talk too)
In this episode of Another Carolina Podcast, Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark on the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-27 loss to the Florida Gators and plenty of talk about the SEC refs.
