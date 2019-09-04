@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to break down the Gamecocks loss to North Carolina and look ahead to the future with Ryan Hilinski at quarterback.

Topics on today's episode include:

- Fallout from the North Carolina loss. What were the biggest reasons and what can be fixed moving forward?

- What are Ryan Hilinski's strengths as a player and what are reasonable expectations for the freshman in his first start?

- Buy or sell with the Terry Bishop Real Estate team on several stats for Saturday's matchup with Charleston Southern.

- Special thanks to show sponsors Terry Bishop and Schlotzsky's Deli!

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play