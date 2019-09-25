News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: What needs to happen against Kentucky

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler for the latest episode of Another Carolina Podcast, and discuss big-picture implications of the Missouri loss and what the Gamecocks need to do to defeat Kentucky Saturday.

South Carolina Gamecocks WR Bryan Edwards breaks a tackle against Missouri on Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks WR Bryan Edwards breaks a tackle against Missouri on Saturday. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)

* Click here to listen *

