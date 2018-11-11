SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina could be another defensive back this weekend against UT-Chattanooga.

Will Muschamp said on his Sunday teleconference redshirt freshman Jaylin Dickerson is doubtful for Saturday's game with a hamstring injury.

Also see: Josh Low's instant analysis on the Gamecocks' loss

Dickerson missed all of last season after season-ending nerve surgery and started playing more this week with two safeties in Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston out for the season.

He played a lot Saturday in a 35-31 loss to Florida before leaving with that hamstring injury.

Muschamp also said that he's doubtful Aaron Sterling, who didn't travel to Gainesville Saturday, will return for Saturday's game with a leg injury.

Muschamp is hopeful Ty'Son Williams, who has a broken hand, will return this week after not playing Saturday.

J.T. Ibe, who's missed the over a month with a knee injury, could return this week.

Also see: In-depth stats breaking down the run defense

Bryson Allen-William was also ruled out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery this week with Muschamp saying he could potentially return for South Carolina's bowl game if they make one.

Jovaughn Gwyn (foot), Eldridge Thompson (shoulder) and OrTre Smith (knee) are out for the season.

South Carolina hosts UT-Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m.