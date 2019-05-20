The right-handed pitcher earned SEC All-Freshman team honors, the 22nd freshman to earn a spot on this team in school history.

Brett Kerry's been one of the Gamecocks' best arms all season and Monday he was rewarded for a strong freshman season.

The two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, Kerry developed into a reliable arm out of the bullpen, turning into a do-it-all pitcher for the Gamecocks as a long reliever, closer and starter at the end of the regular season.

He finished the year 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA and seven saves and went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and .200 batting average against in SEC play.

He's coming off a dominant performance in the team's SEC tournament-clinching win, giving up just two runs in 6.1 innings to then No. 5 Mississippi State.

South Carolina did not have any other All-SEC selections.

Kerry and the Gamecocks travel to Hoover to start the SEC Tournament Tuesday night against LSU with a time still too be determined. They'll play the single elimination game after the 5:30 p.m. ET game against Auburn and Tennessee with no starter listed yet.

South Carolina's Freshman All-SEC Selections

2019 - Brett Kerry

2017 - Carlos Cortes

2016 - Chris Cullen, Adam Hill, LT Tolbert, Braden Webb

2013 - Jack Wynkoop

2012 - Tanner English, Grayson Greiner, Joey Pankake

2011 - Forrest Koumas

2010 - Evan Marzilli, Matt Price, Christian Walker

2009 - Nolan Belcher, Jackie Bradley Jr.

2008 - Whit Merrifield

2006 - Mike Cisco, Andrew Crisp, Justin Smoak

2004 - David Cash, Arik Hempy