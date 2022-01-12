Antwane Wells Jr. talks South Carolina commitment

"It seemed like a family-oriented team," Wells said. "When I went down there, I really felt the love. They fed me well. And just the offensive scheme they run, I feel like it fits me best."

After taking a visit to Columbia late last week, the former James Madison standout announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Monday.

Recruits often talk about finding the right fit they're looking for in a school and from the sounds of it, transfer portal wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. found just that in the South Carolina football program.

In Wells, the Gamecocks are adding one of the FCS's most productive pass-catchers to their receiving corps.

As a redshirt freshman this past season, the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder caught 83 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers rank fourth (tied), third and first (tied), respectively, in all of FCS.

He says the attention he received from wide receivers coach Justin Stepp also played a role.

"Coach Stepp, that's my guy; he cares a lot about me," Wells said. "He's really caring. Ever since I met him, he treated me like I was already on the team. He made sure I was straight every day. Even after the visit, he called me every day just to check in on me. He's a very caring guy."

Wells, part of a six-man incoming transfer class for the Gamecocks that continues to grow, says the chance to play with quarterback Spencer Rattler also piqued his interest.

"Most definitely," Wells said. "Of all my offers, I felt like Spencer Rattler was the best quarterback. That also drew me to commit there also."

Wells also had Power 5 offers from Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech after entering the transfer portal last week.

There was also familiarity with Shane Beamer from the Richmond native.



"I think his mother is from Highland Springs and he played with Coach J, my high school coach," Wells said. "It just seemed like they were all kin to each other, they all knew each other, and it's good to be around people who know your high school coach. My coach helped me through this whole process, so it was nothing but love."

Wells plans to be in Columbia at some point in the next week.

"I've gotta pack some things up here at JMU, get my house situation figured out here and then head back home to pack the rest of my things and then I'll hit the road," he said.

While nothing will be given, he says the coaches have explained the situation at wide receiver.

"They just explained to me the offense and they definitely said I will have an opportunity to start and that's all I need is an opportunity," Wells said. "I'm going to come in, put my head down, and go to work."