This week, thanks to South Carolina’s sports information department, a few assistants got a chance to talk about what they like about the new offensive scheme.

But, through the first three weeks it was all Will Muschamp, Bobo and offensive players discussing installation, formations and everything in between.

There’s been a lot written this preseason about Mike Bobo’s new system, rightfully so since anytime a team is breaking a new scheme it’s going to attract headlines.

“It’s fun for me personally being in this offense because we’re highly involved. Coach Bobo has about 350 plays on his Rolodex,” tight ends coach Bobby Bentley said. “There are a lot of plays, a lot of plays each day. It’s very straining. It’s a strain on you mentally but it’s good to come out here and execute every day. You have to be prepared on and off the field in this offense.”

Bobo came in this offseason and installed what he could over five spring practices then resumed again over the summer during Zoom meetings and OTA-style workouts before going full-bore in training camp.

It’s been so far so good with him and the other assistants with offensive line coach Eric Wolford saying the scheme caters to helping the offensive line.

“My experience being around him, he has a very offensive-line friendly playbook. That’s a good thing,” Wolford said. “He understands how important it is to protect the quarterback. He understands how important it is to have good plays called that aren’t tackles for loss. As long as we don’t have missed assignments up front, we should have tackles for loss.”

So far through camp players raved about how multiple the offense has looked and the amount of motions and shifts that go on in most plays in a lot of different sets.

Tight ends Nick Muse and Will Register couldn’t contain their excitement talking about the tight end influence in the scheme, saying there are some sets with two or three tight ends on the field at a given time.

Bentley also spoke highly of the tight end usage and was pleased with his players’ willingness to learn what Bobo is asking of them.

“With this offense there’s a lot of detail and coach Bobo is attentive to detail. You have to be on your Ps and Qs every day because there’s something that’s going to be a little different, a new wrinkle to you,” Bentley said. “Those guys have all picked it up well. That’s probably where I’m most proud of KeShawn Toney, Will Register, and Nick Muse.”

Anemic would be a friendly way to describe South Carolina’s offense last season with the Gamecocks averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 yards per play against FBS competition.

It’s up to Bobo to improve on that and try and resurrect an offense in dire need of rejuvenation. The biggest thing Wolford said is the Gamecocks trying to stay out of negative plays, especially early on drives.

“We want to stay away from playing behind the chains,” he said. “We can’t be first and 15 because of a false start or it can’t be second and 15 because of a tackle for loss because of a missed assignment. He has a very offensive-line friendly system I’d say.”

The Gamecocks officially unveil the new offense in less than three weeks in their season-opener against Tennessee (Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.)