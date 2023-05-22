Athon completed its annual early summer all-SEC and all-American teams for the upcoming college football season, and the publication listed 11 South Carolina players to watch.

Punter Kai Kroeger received the highest honor of the group, being named a second-team All-American. Antwane Wells Jr. is back for another season in Columbia as the team's clear No. 1 wide receiver, and he was also named as a pre-season All-American, checking in on the fourth team.

Moving on the pecking order to the all-SEC teams, sophomore safety Nick Emmanwori found his way onto the second-team list. Emmanwori was not an original starter on last season's team, but injuries pressed him into action in the first game of the season against Georgia State, kickstarting his tremendous freshman campaign. Pete Lembo's special teams unit also gained a second selection on the third team as kicker Mitch Jeter joined Kroeger. Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway also made the third team.

From there six Gamecocks all made it onto the fourth-team all-SEC list, headlined by starting quarterback Spencer Rattler. More of his offensive weapons joined him on the list as Arkansas transfer tight end Trey Knox, do-it-all skill position player Dakereon Joyner and senior wide receiver Xavier Legette all made the cut. Over on the defensive side of the ball, Athlon selected cornerback Marcellas Dial and linebacker Mo Kaba. Dial is projected to be the team's No. 1 cornerback this year after Cam Smith and Darius Rush both departed for the NFL, while Kaba is back from ACL surgery and will play a crucial role in the linebacker room after it lost its top two players on last year's depth chart.

South Carolina will open its fall camp on Aug. 4, with the season-opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte coming on Sept. 2. Kick-off time for that game will be announced on May 31.

