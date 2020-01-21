One of those stops was in Columbia where the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder took in the Gamecocks' junior day on Saturday.

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake class of 2021 three-star offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich has nine early offers to his name and is using the first couple of months of the new year to check out some of the schools he's interested in.

"I had been there for a game when they played Florida," Leftwich said. "I liked the graduation rates that the football team has and I liked the dorms. I really got to see the program and saw around campus. Really, it's the environment and the people (that puts them in the mix)."

Leftwich spent most of the day with area recruiter Bryan McClendon and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

"He was great," Leftwich said of Wolford. "He kept it real with me. He said, basically, you'll get a great education here and if I work hard, I'll play, stuff like that."

He also met with South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.

"Overall, he was great," Leftwich said. "He has a great personality. He's a family first man, so that's good."

Leftwich has also visited Georgia Tech this month with upcoming visits planned to Florida State on the Feb. 25 and Tennessee on Dec. 1.

Leftwich, who says graduation rates, environment, and playing time will be among the factors in his recruitment, plans to make a decision late this summer.

"Right now I'm just considering everybody and weighing my options," he says.