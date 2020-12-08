@GamecockCentral

From South Carolina media relations

The University of South Carolina Athletic Department has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and is excited to welcome Gamecock fans to Founders Park for baseball games this season.

Per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order's guidelines if the department "can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce."

Capacity for this season will be reduced to approximately 2,100 ticketed patrons (25.4 percent of normal capacity) with ticket pods of two and four seats. There will be approximately six feet of distance between the pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times at the stadium, and patrons also will be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

For the 2021 season, baseball seating will be assigned by seat selection process, which will begin on Monday, December 14 at 9 a.m. Fans who had season tickets for the 2020 season or have paid deposits for tickets will be emailed a seat selection time Tuesday, December 8, before the seat selection process begins on December 14.

All home Gamecock Athletics events are mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home. All concessions will be cashless, only accepting debit cards, credit cards and mobile pay options (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) to ensure contactless payment.

While the Athletics Department welcomes fans to its home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues. As part of the "Reinvest for Success" campaign launched on August 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of their 2021 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2022. Fans are encouraged to contact The Gamecock Club with any questions.

Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Carolina baseball.