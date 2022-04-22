Auburn Series Preview

History: South Carolina leads 46-26. From 1998-2014 the Gamecocks absolutely owned this series going 38-10 against their SEC West foe. Auburn has turned the tide of late winning 6 of 9 since 2015 and defeating the Gamecocks in the last 3 series. Carolina's last series win on the plains came in 2014.

Auburn has two of the SEC's top hitters in Senior Sonny DiChiara and redshirt Junior Blake Rambusch. In league play, DiChiara is hitting .392 and has an OPS of 1.377. The 263 lbs first basement doesn't get cheated in the buffet line or at the plate, as he leads the Tigers in home runs with 11. DiChiara transferred to Auburn in 2022 from Samford, where he was a 2nd team SoCon selection. Rambusch is a Juco transfer. He is sitting at .371 in league play. Keeping Rambusch off base will be critical this weekend. Overall the Tigers are solid offensive club hitting .295 overall and .282 in league play.

Auburn's pitching has not kept pace with their offense. The Tigers team ERA in league play is 6.33. This weekend's series is unusual in that both teams are throwing their ace on Sunday. Sophomore righty Jacob Gonzalez has been excellent in SEC play, winning all three of his starts with an ERA of 2.35. He pitched a complete game two weeks ago in a win against Vanderbilt. Gonzalez will give up some hits, but unlike the Tigers other two weekend starters, he does not walk many hitters. Friday night starter Hayden Mullins probably has the best pure stuff of any of Auburn's arms, but he is prone to issuing the free pass with 17 walks in 20 innings of conference play.

Auburn's bullpen has not had a good conference season. South Carolina hitters will need to force the Tigers starters into throwing a lot of pitches early. The sooner Carolina can get to the bullpen the better. Auburn is not losing pitching duels in the SEC, when teams have beaten the Tigers they've scored an average of 11 runs.