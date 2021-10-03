 GamecockCentral - AUDIO: Shane Beamer Post-Troy Sunday Teleconference
AUDIO: Shane Beamer Post-Troy Sunday Teleconference

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer discusses the Gamecocks' win over Troy and looks ahead to Tennessee.

----

