There’s still one more game after Saturday’s at home with the Gamecocks still hosting Akron Dec. 1, but Saturday will be a chance to honor 20 seniors, including Bailey, a really historic day for him.

When Zack Bailey jogs out to midfield pregame during Saturday’s Senior Day festivities, it won’t be the last time he’s on the field at Williams-Brice but it will be the start of a very solid career beginning to wind down.

“It really wasn’t even a question. I sent my stuff in just to see where I was,” Bailey said about testing NFL Draft waters. “But I was a semester away from my degree—I’ll graduate this December—and my degree means a lot to me. I’ll be the first one in my family to get that.”

Bailey’s been a four-year starter on the offensive line, playing every position up front: starting at center, moving to guard before bouncing out to tackle and ending his career at guard this season.

Out of 47 possible games, Bailey’s played in 35 of them with 27 career starts along the line.

His senior season could have not happened at all with Bailey putting in paperwork for the NFL Draft last offseason before pulling out and opting to return for his final year of eligibility.

Now, with his college career coming to an end and the NFL almost a certainty at this point, Bailey is still just focused on Senior Night Saturday and the remaining games on the schedule.

“Honestly at this point I’m just focusing on us,” he said. “All that stuff will work itself out later on. Right now my focus is on this team and making sure we have our best season right now.”

Bailey will be one of five seniors to be honored Saturday night with Malik Young, Blake Camper, Dennis Daley and Malik Young. It’s a smaller offensive line group with a few other players transferring out, which to Bailey is a good thing.

That means the Gamecocks are young on the line and ready to step in once those seniors leave.

“I hope leave my legacy, what I’ve done here, I hope to leave that to the young guys to built off what I’ve done and help them progress,” Bailey said. “That way when I’m done here they can step into that role and be better than me.”

Senior Day festivities will start pregame with 20 players honored before the game against UT-Chattanooga (7:30 p.m./SEC-A).

For Bailey, it’s a chance to reflect on a career where he had to survive a coaching change and go through a program rebuild.

But, for him and a lot of the seniors, they don’t regret any of it.

“I wouldn’t change anything I’ve ever done here,” Bailey said. “I love this place, and this place is home.”