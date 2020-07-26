“South Carolina is known for defense and toughness but I think they’re kind of underrated when it comes to offense,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know this but they led the SEC in three-point percentage and were one of the top teams in the country in terms of pace. When you have a young team that’s played together and grown throughout a season.”

It’s something new assistant Will Bailey knew long before he took the job this summer, but now he’s noticing the Gamecocks have way more than just that as part of their identity.

Under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks have a reputation as an elite defensive team that’s going to cause problems for whoever their next opponent is.

The Gamecocks were first in SEC play last season in defensive efficiency but did rank eighth in offensive efficiency averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions, which are the highest marks of the Frank Martin era.

They were also second in adjusted tempo behind only Alabama.

And now Bailey gets a chance to work with a lot of the same guys from last year’s 18-win team, including returning starting point guard Jermaine Couisnard, who’s coming off a All-Freshman season.

Bailey, who signed one of Couisnard’s teammates at Mount Verde at St. Louis, knows Couisnard’s hometown of East Chicago well and likes what he’s seen so far.

“I know those kids are tough and have a chip on their shoulder. They play with passion. They have high ceilings because they’ve been playing in the trenches,” Bailey said. “Once they get structure and discipline and get in the gym and work they have a chance to really explode. I watched him at Mount Verde and was really impressed when I saw him there. When South Carolina got him, I was like, ‘Wow, they got a steal.’”

The Gamecocks could also return last year’s leading scorer in AJ Lawson, who is currently testing NBA waters right now. Last season was an up and down one for Lawson, who ultimately ended his sophomore year averaging 13.4 points and four rebounds.

“AJ Lawson is a dynamic wing scorer,” Bailey said. “He can really score the ball. Just watching film on him, he’s really good in the open court. He got better as the season went on as far as shooting the ball late in the year.”

Bailey also likes what he’s heard about Seventh Woods, who is coming off his sit-out transfer year, and has been generating good reviews entering preseason workouts.

He obviously remembers Woods’s very high-profile recruitment but said the guard is really good with the ball in his hands and could allow Couisnard to play more off the ball too.

“He’s’ a great talent. He works hard. Being here with the staff, I know they’re really high on him and say a lot of good things about him. He’s a kid that competes on both sides of the ball and will be good with the ball in his hands to create,” Bailey said. “He’s getting better shooting from what I’m hearing. I’m super excited to work with him. He’s a great talent and looking forward to him having a big year.”

The Gamecocks also have Trae Hannibal, TJ Moss and Mike Green on the roster at the guard spot and Bailey is ready to get to work with all the guards once the team is allowed back on the court.

Right now the team is doing weight room work for the next two weeks before staring on-court work in small groups and then ratcheting up to full time workouts after that.

“I’m excited,” Bailey said. “It’s a young group and I’m excited to work with them.”