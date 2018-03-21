GamecockCentral.com

Rock Hill (S.C.) class of 2020 wide receiver Antonio Barber took home the wide receiver award at the Carolina Xposure camp Saturday and has seen his recruitment continue to take off in recent months.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is now up to 14 offers with scholarships rolling in from Notre Dame, Syracuse, UCLA, Iowa State and Colorado - schools he plans to visit in the coming months -since we last caught up with him.

Barber currently lists Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, South Carolina and Georgia as his top group (in no particularly order) with Virginia Tech currently in the lead.

"The first time I stepped on campus, it wasn't really like a, 'Hey we need you to come here,' it was like a, 'If you don't want to come here it's fine, but we want to welcome you here and bring you in.'" Barber said of Virginia Tech. "I'm just building a good relationship with them. It's real family oriented. Coach (Justin) Fuente is a real good coach, I really like him."

Barber, who plans to visit South Carolina this weekend, also plans to camp with the school again this summer.

"Just the hometown team and it was always my dream school growing up," Barber said. "Both of the Dixon brothers, those are my God-brothers, went there. Jadeveon Clowney, that's my cousin, so we all grew up together."

The recent Notre Dame offer also caught his attention.



"That's a big school that I used to watch on TV when I was little, so when I got an offer I was a little shocked," Barber said. "It kind of made me wake up a little."

Barber also plans to camp at Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, Miami and Notre Dame this summer.