Another ticket to ride the rollercoaster of South Carolina baseball, twisting and spinning its patrons with the most extreme swings yet.

Less than 24 hours after picking up its most exhilarating win of the season, the Gamecocks coughed up a 6-1 lead, trailed 12-6, nearly mounted another improbable rally but ultimately fell 15-13 in another evening of madness at Founders Park.

“All you can do is battle and go to the next guy,” Mark Kingston said about the pitching. “All you can do is give the nxt guy the opportunity. Eli [Jones] and Matthew [Becker] just weren’t their normal selves tonight for whatever reason. I thought the guys that came in after them did a pretty solid job, but it was just too much to overcome.”

It was a dream start, enough early momentum to think South Carolina (28-14, 10-10 SEC) really did use last night’s walk-off home run as a trampoline moving forward. Blake Jackson, the man who whacked that seemingly seminal blast last night, wore the first pitch he saw from Kentucky (33-8, 16-4 SEC) starter Dominic Niman between the numbers.

Hit by pitch, but not one without some intent, at least in South Carolina’s minds. It fired up the dugout, both benches received warnings and strictly in baseball terms, it loaded the bases.

Whether Kentucky meant to plunk Jackson in retaliation for last night’s heroics or not, it started a six-run onslaught. Kennedy Jones, Gavin Casas, Dalton Reeves and Austin Brinling all recorded RBI hits in the lengthy inning.

It was a changed up lineup look from last night with Casas and Reeves sliding back in, and it paid immediate dividends.

“Generally when we score six runs we win,” Kingston said. “I wanted to go with what would be our best offense. We scored 13 runs, so in that regard we did what we were trying to do. I think it was a pretty good look tonight. It felt like a lot of good at-bats consecutively, so it’s something we’ll continue to look at.”

By the time the dust settled it was 6-1 South Carolina, with the staff ace Jones on the mound. The Gamecocks could not possibly have drawn up a better start, or a more perfectly woven opportunity to win a series, establish some momentum and seriously push on from last night.

Somewhere along the way, the blueprints were torn up.

Jones had his worst outing of the year, surrendering seven runs and recording just 11 outs. Three of those runs were unearned after a Parker Noland error extended the the fourth inning and led to two out opportunities, but Jones had more than his fair share go wrong. He allowed back-to-back home runs to Mitchell Daly and Ryan Nicholson leading off the fourth, getting the Wildcats back into the mix.

Far worse was to come, though.

At 6-6 with two outs in the fourth, Matthew Becker climbed the mound to put out the fire. He retired the only batter he faced in the inning, but still walked off the mound trailing.

A straight steal of home, courtesy of Grant Smith.

“We know they have some gadget plays like that,” Kingston said. “We’re prepared for them. We were going to arm fake. We knew the guy was going to steal in some form or fashion, but just got a little sped up there on the mound and the guy beat Matthew to the plate.”

Beat him to the plate, and seemingly knocked him off his game. Becker surrendered two homers in the fifth and three more runs following that, turning a tight game into a second consecutive five-run inning for the Wildcats.

The once tall Jenga tower tumbled in a mere two innings, and there was not enough left to pick up the pieces.

Not for a lack of trying, though.

Cole Messina’s three-run home run cut the deficit in half. Two more runs in the eighth made it 12-11, and then the Gamecocks scored two more in the ninth.

It could have been enough to steal another victory, but in between, the Wildcats punched back in the top half of the inning with three runs off Parker Marlatt.

“Parker’s been one of our best guys statistically all year and he had a really good eighth inning,” Kingston said. “We decided with the way Parker looked and the way he’s pitched all year to get him out there [for the ninth]. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.”

South Carolina’s two-run ninth inning culminated in one final devastating gut shot, as Casas whacked one to the warning track with the bases loaded.

On another night — perhaps with the magic of yesterday — it may have been a walk-off grand slam. On this one, the one South Carolina led 6-1 and quickly let get away only to battle right back to the brink, Nolan McCarthy made a lunging catch on the warning track to end procedings.

“We fell a few feet short,” Kingston concluded. “Gavin took a great at-bat there that could’ve easily been a walk-off. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”

Balloon deflated, a win squandered and a golden chance to grab this season by the scruff of the neck went by the boards.

One more at 3 p.m. tomorrow, now with a heightened sense of urgency in the biggest rubber game of 2024 to date.

