That's one way to change the narrative around the 2024 baseball season. After going 1-4 against Clemson and Ole Miss to open their P5 play this season, South Carolina (19-5, 4-2) put a lot of their biggest demons to rest this weekend by riding a strong home environment to a dominant sweep against the #3 Vanderbilt Commodores (19-6, 3-3), who had won 14 straight games prior to this weekend.

The story of the day in this one is Freshman Tyler Pitzer who got the first start of his career against a very capable Vandy lineup and had a dominant outing. Pitzer got his 4th win on the season with 6.1 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, and 9 (!) strikeouts on 95 pitches. It would seem likely that you'll see Pitzer get a lot more weekend opportunities going forward.

Matthew Becker took over for him in the 7th and continued the dominant performance to close things out, going 2.2 IP and giving up just 1 hit. He also added 3 strikeouts.

South Carolina continued their offensive explosion this weekend, adding 10 more runs after scoring 8 runs in each game of Saturday's doubleheader. The Gamecocks got going early, scoring 6 runs in the Bottom of the 1st inning after Dylan Brewer popped up to LF on what should have been an inning-ending out, but instead, Troy LeNeve dropped the routine fly ball, and two runs scored. The bumble also allowed Gavin Casas to get a chance at the plate on the next at bat, and he made Vandy pay with a 2-run home run, giving the Gamecocks 4 unearned runs to jump out to a 6-0 lead after one inning.

Kennedy Jones and Dylan Brewer each added solo home runs of their own as the Gamecocks continued to show some of the power we expected to see this season finally starting to come alive.

The SEC season is long, and there are plenty of tests and twists in the weeks to come, but this weekend proved that the Gamecocks can hang with anyone on any given weekend, especially at Founder's Park. They also seem to have found a lineup order that works, and a pitching staff that is growing into itself as the freshmen mature.

Next up: The Gamecocks have a mid-week on Tuesday vs. Presbyterian at 6:30 pm EST before another SEC series against Alabama in Tuscaloosa kicks off on Thursday at 8 pm EST.



