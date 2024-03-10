The Gamecocks co-lead the country in walks earned prior to this weekend's series, and probably will be right there again after today. On a day when the 1, 2, and 3 starting batters in the Gamecocks order went a combined 2-12, you'd think perhaps South Carolina struggled a bit offensively on Sunday, but their season-high 22 runs tell a different story. That's because the starting 4, 5, and 6 spots picked up the slack with a combined 6-9 day.

On the day, the Gamecocks earned 18 walks against 8 different Lancer pitchers, and a big day from Tyler Causey and Kennedy Jones led South Carolina's efforts on a day where they needed a big offensive output to overpower a strong 6-run explosion from the Lancers in the 3rd and 4th innings.

Causey had his best outing of the season with a 2-3 day including 5 total RBIs, 2 walks, and a big 2-run home run in the B4th when the outcome was still in doubt.

Jones nearly matched him by putting together a 2-3 day with 4 RBIs including a 3-run shot in the B6th which was the catalyst of a game-ending flourish by the Gamecocks in that inning.

The 11-run 6th inning pushed the game into mercy-rule territory and put this series to bed once and for all. After harping on South Carolina's batting efficiency with runners in scoring position, they shut down detractors today with a .385 average and earned even more runs via walks and wild pitches than that number reflects.

Another shoutout is deserved after a brief stutter defensively for the Gamecocks in the 3rd and 4th innings, Tyler Pitzer stepped in and settled things down when he entered to start the 5th inning and dominated the Lancers by striking out 4 of the 7 batters he faced and only giving up 1 hit and no runs to shut the door after Longwood briefly tied things up at 6-6 in the top off the 4th. South Carolina moves to 13-3 on the season following the sweep.

Next up: Gamecocks will host Georgia State for a midweek matchup on Tues. at 7 pm EST before kicking off SEC play next weekend at Ole Miss.